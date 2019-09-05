Fake crowdfunding page for dead police officer investigated

PC Roy Buggins died while on duty in Montrose on Tuesday, September 3.

PC Roy Buggins: Died while on duty in Montrose. Police Scotland

A fake crowdfunding page claiming to collect money for the family of a police officer who died on duty is being investigated.

PC Roy Buggins died after falling ill in Montrose, Angus, on Tuesday.

Police probing the bogus fundraiser have warned the public not to donate cash to the page.

The appeal, which was carried on GoGetFunding.com, claimed to be set up by Mr Buggin's family in a bid to raise money for his funeral.

However, officers have confirmed that the appeal, which has now been removed, was not set up by family or by anyone connected to him.

'This has caused further upset and distress to the Buggins family at an already difficult time.' Police Scotland

A spokesperson for the force said: "Needless to say, this has caused further upset and distress to the Buggins family at an already difficult time.

" Should this false funding appeal re-appear, we would ask everyone not to donate or contribute, and share this message to prevent others from doing so."

