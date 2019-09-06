  • STV
Rapist who carried out sex attacks on three women jailed

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Daniel Knight was jailed for seven years for raping two women and sexually assaulting another.

Police: Daniel Knight was jailed.
Police: Daniel Knight was jailed. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A rapist who carried out sex attacks on three women has been jailed.

Daniel Knight was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping two women and sexually assaulting another in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The 25-year-old first struck in June 2015 when he raped an 18-year-old woman at a house in a small Aberdeenshire village.

Knight, a prisoner in Inverness jail, then attacked a 21-year-old woman at an address in the same village on August 28 in 2017.

He carried out his final attack on a 39-year-old woman at a house in Forres, Moray, on Christmas Day last year.

During the sexual assault with intent to rape, he touched her and tried to kiss her and pulled her into a hall at the house.

Advocate depute Kath Harper said: "It is against that background that he refuses to take 'no' for an answer when it comes to sex."

Knight was found guilty of the two rapes and the assault with intent to rape, but acquitted of a further rape and a sexual assault.

Judge Norman McFadyen told Knight at a sentencing hearing: "You have been found guilty of three serious sexual offences."

He added: "Each woman was vulnerable in their own way. In each case you took advantage of their vulnerability for your own gratification."

The judge said he was concerned to ensure the public was adequately protected from serious harm on Knight's eventual release.

The judge ordered he should be kept under supervision for a further three year period.

Knight was placed on the sex offenders' register for an indefinite period.

