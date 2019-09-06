Pensioner hurt as car ploughs 40ft down embankment

The 75-year-old driver was rescued after his car smashed through railings.

Coastguard: A rope rescue was deployed.

A pensioner had a lucky escape after crashing his car 40ft down an embankment.

The 75-year-old man was driving on Harbour Road in Gardenstown near Banff when he smashed through railings and careered down an embankment at 2.50pm on Thursday.

Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard teams were all called before the elderly man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Although not on the coast this time, our rescue systems can be adapted for use within urban areas.

"As firefighters gained safe access from below, our teams set up a rope system, ready to assist from above when required.

"After a short while, the person was safely removed from the car by the fire service."