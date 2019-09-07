The Queen joins more than 1600 people at Braemar Gathering

She is patron of the Highland games event, which takes place a short distance from Balmoral.

The Queen joined more than 1600 people to watch the annual Braemar Gathering.

She is patron of the Highland games event, which takes place a short distance from the royals' summer residence Balmoral.

The Queen hosted Boris Johnson at Balmoral on Friday night but the Prime Minister didn't attend the games, having cut short the anticipated weekend-long visit to return to Downing Street after a turbulent week in British politics.

Always held on the first Saturday in September at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Braemar Gathering visitors watched competitions in events including tossing the caber, hammer throwing and tug of war.

Pipe bands and Highland dancers also performed at the gathering, which is organised by the Braemar Royal Highland Society.

It's been an annual event on the Royal calendar since 1848, when Queen Victoria first attended.

Since then, the reigning monarch and other members of the Royal Family have regularly visited it.