Pedestrian, 97, dies after being hit by car in town centre

The elderly man was pronounced dead after the collision in Crieff, Perth and Kinross.

Police: Officers closed the road for several hours. STV

A 97-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in a town centre.

The collision happened on Galvelmore Street in Crieff, Perth and Kinross, at 9.40am on Saturday.

A man, aged 97, was taken to hospital but later died. The driver of the Nissan was uninjured.

Officers closed the road for several hours while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers investigating this incident are looking for witnesses who have been in the area of Galvelmore Street and may have seen either the pedestrian or vehicle prior to or at the time of the collision.

"If you can assist with information and have not already been spoken to, please contact Police Scotland on 101."