Footballer gets parking fine while scoring winning penalty

Arbroath's Bobby Linn was fined outside Tannadice after scoring the winner against Dundee United.

Arbroath striker Bobby Linn was delighted after scoring the winning penalty in his team's win over Dundee United in the Challenge Cup.

But that delight turned to despair when he discovered he would have to forfeit his win bonus to Dundee City Council after picking up a parking ticket outside Tannadice during the match.

The 33-year-old, who started his career at Dundee, scored the winning penalty against their rivals after the match finished goalless.

Linn took to Twitter to voice his anger at picking up a parking fine outside the ground.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Rab Douglas, who played with Linn at Arbroath, said he would have to put his win bonus towards paying off the ticket.