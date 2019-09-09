Aberdeen International named as 'Scotland's worst airport'

A customer approval rating of 50% makes it the fifth-least popular airport in the whole of the UK.

Aberdeen Airport: Named as worst in Scotland. Alan Jenkins

Aberdeen International Airport has been named as the worst in Scotland after a UK-wide survey.

A customer approval rating of 50% makes it the fifth-least popular airport in the whole of the UK behind Belfast International, London Luton, Manchester Terminal 3 and London Stansted.

Meanwhile Glasgow International came out as the top Scottish airport with a score of 64%.

The annual survey from Which? drew on more than 6,000 airport customer experiences at 30 British airports and major terminals.

It is the fifth year in a row that Aberdeen has had the unwanted title as the worst in the country.

However the airport's managing director says they won't "lose any sleep" over the results which they say is "months out of date" and only represents around 0.002% of their annual passenger numbers.

Steve Szalay, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: "Whilst all feedback is welcome, we're not going to lose any sleep whatsoever over a survey based on feedback from just 48 people (0.002% of our annual passenger numbers) and which couldn't get enough respondents to provide a rating for all of the categories.

"The survey is months out of date and in no way tallies with the hugely positive feedback we're receiving from the tens of thousands of passengers who are travelling through our doors on a weekly basis.

"Our customer satisfaction scores are the highest they've been in over three years as people enjoy the benefits of our terminal transformation project which is now in its final phase. Since the survey was taken we've further expanded our retail and catering offering.

"Last month, independent family business Essence of Harris launched its new store and we've got a brand new Italian restaurant, Bocco. This is in addition to creating a new security search area, international and domestic arrivals area, award winning passenger lounges and a Changing Places facility.

"All of these developments have delivered a vastly improved experience for our passengers and for the city region. Last week we welcomed thousands of delegates who descended on the city for Offshore Europe which provided another opportunity to showcase our airport."

The research, conducted in April and May, was based on a survey of 4,499 of its members about 6,237 airport experiences.

Scores were based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely respondents were to recommend the airport to someone else.

Naomi Leach, of Which? Travel, said: "It is clear that smaller airports are generally outperforming their larger counterparts with seamless security checks and friendly staff making the biggest impression with flyers.

"So if you have the luxury of choice when it comes to which airport you fly from, choose Doncaster Sheffield over Leeds Bradford, Southend over Luton, Edinburgh over Aberdeen and Belfast City over Belfast International for a smoother start to your trip."

Doncaster Sheffield retained its crown as the country's best-rated airport for the third year running with a score of 86%, achieving five star accolades for queuing experiences at security and passport control. It also impressed travellers with its seating, toilets and level of staffing.

London Southend (79%), Southampton (77%), Exeter (73%) and Bournemouth (72%) made up the rest of the top five best-rated airports, outperforming some of the country's larger flight hubs.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.