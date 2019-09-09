  • STV
  • MySTV

Man who put one-year-old girl in tumble dryer jailed

STV

Thomas Dunn, 25, was sentenced to seven years in prison for two separate incidents.

Jailed: Thomas Dunn attacked the young girl twice.
Jailed: Thomas Dunn attacked the young girl twice.

A man who put a one-year-old girl in a tumble dryer before assaulting her in a separate attack has been jailed for seven years.

Thomas Dunn, 25, claimed he had only "assisted" the toddler after he had seen her climbing into the machine herself.

Dunn, of Hamilton, Lanarkshire, said he did not fully close the machine door on the child but the dryer had activated and started rotating.

The attack caused the child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to sustain skull fractures.

On another occasion, he struck the child on the head and body causing her severe injury.

In June, Dunn was found guilty of a charge of culpable and reckless conduct and a charge of after a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alistair Brown told Dunn that he could only impose a five year sentence on him.

Sheriff Brown said he didn't think that sentence would be sufficient and sent him to the High Court to be sentenced.

'It's only by good fortune that you were not in the high court on a charge of murder.'
Sheriff Alistair Brown

On Monday, judge Lord Brodie sentenced Dunn to seven years in prison. He also ordered him to be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody.

Passing sentence, Lord Brodie said: "You have been found guilty after trial of very serious offences against a one-year-old child who had been in your care.

"As you yourself accept, there is only sentence I can impose for these offences and that is custody.

"You will go to prison for seven years and you will be supervised for a further three years."

During proceedings earlier this year, the court heard how the attacks took place at an address in Arbroath over a two week period from December 18, 2017 to January 8, 2018.

'The assault charge is so monstrous and carried out with such utter indifference to this little girl's life that my powers are not adequate to deal with you.'
Sheriff Alistair Brown

Dunn, originally of Brechin, was convicted after claiming in evidence that he tried to help the little girl climb into the washing machine.

He said he was "mucking around".

On January 8, he assaulted the same girl by striking her on the head and body, striking her against an "object" and biting her.

He claimed he had found the child lying limp while he was caring for her at a house in Arbroath.

She was taken to hospital and medics found she had sustained brain injuries.

Doctors contacted police who found enough evidence to prove Dunn was responsible for her injuries.

Sheriff Brown told Dunn that there was no other option but to send him to the high court.

He added: "You must have hit that little girl extremely hard at least twice in order to inflict potentially catastrophic damage to her.

"It's only by good fortune that you were not in the high court on a charge of murder.

"The assault charge is so monstrous and carried out with such utter indifference to this little girl's life that my powers are not adequate to deal with you.

"I interpret the verdict at best that you assisted her into the tumble dryer and closed the door whereas what you ought to have been doing as a responsible adult was stopping her from getting in in the first place."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.