Rape accused in court after brought back from America

Kim Avis, 55, apologised to the court after missing previous appearances.

Edinburgh: Kim Avis was remanded in custody on Monday. Geograph by Bill Harrison / Cropped

A man accused of rape who was brought back to Scotland from America has apologised for missing court.

On Monday, 55-year-old Kim Avis made a brief appearance at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Avis, also known as Kem Avis, had originally faced a total of 24 charges, including allegations of rape, sexual assault and assault, but failed to appear for a trial in Edinburgh in March.

Defence Counsel Lorenzo Alonzi told judge Lord Malcolm he expected a fresh indictment to be served on Avis, and added: "I make no motion for bail."

Advocate depute Graeme Jessop said the Crown was inviting the court to detain Avis "until liberation in due course of law".

He said Avis had been returned to the country from the USA.

Avis, formerly of Bunchrew, Inverness, offered his "apologies" to the judge for missing court as he was remanded.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.