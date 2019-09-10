Two people rescued by coastguard after boat runs aground

Two people have been rescued after their boat ran aground off the Moray coast.

Coastguard: Two people rescued.

Coatguard teams, lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter went to the scene near Hopeman after the alarm was raised at around 8pm on Monday.

Members of the Burghead Coastguard Rescue teams waded out to the stricken vessel, a 15ft motor cruiser, and helped the two people on board back to shore.

Buckie RNLI all weather lifeboat and the Moray inshore rescue boat were also at the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries

