Man charged over murder of missing mum and toddler
Renee MacRae and three-year-old Andrew were last seen driving out of Inverness on November 12, 1976.
A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a mother and son who disappeared more than 40 years ago.
The 36-year-old mother-of-two's BMW was found burnt-out in a lay-by on the A9 near Dalmagarry, 12 miles south of the city, but the pair have never been seen since.
A man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court later today.
