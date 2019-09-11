Search launched for missing ten-year-old schoolgirl 

Alfreda Ikuenobe was last seen in Queens Road, Aberdeen, at 9.45am on Wednesday.

Alfreda Ikuenobe: A search has been launched by police.

A ten-year-old schoolgirl has been reported missing.

Alfreda was wearing her school uniform - black trousers, a white T-shirt, a navy jumper and a navy jacket.



The youngster is African, 4ft 9in and has long braided hair.

Inspector Mark Stephen said: "Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Alfreda's welfare and are eager to locate her as soon as possible.

"As part of our inquiries we're keen to hear from anyone who may have seen, or spoken to Alfreda, since Wednesday morning.

"She may be using public transport around the Aberdeen area, however was last seen on foot."