Woman left seriously injured after being struck by car

Crash: Woman left with serious head injury.

A woman has been left with a serious head injury after being struck by a car in Dundee.

The incident took place on Barlow Avenue, West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, at around 7am on Wednesday morning.

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital after the collision where medical staff have described her injuries as serious.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and has been assisting police with their investigations.

Barlow Avenue will be closed to allow for inquiries to continue, and anyone attending the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate has been advised to enter via Pearce Avenue for the immediate future.

Anyone with information regarding the collision have been asked to contact police via 101.