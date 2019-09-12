Santa parade cancelled after 25 years due to lack of funding

The event in Aberdeen will not go ahead this year after organisations backed out.

Parade: The event has been cancelled.

A Santa parade which has been running for 25 years has been cancelled.

The event in Aberdeen, which is organised by the Trinity Centre, will not go ahead this year due to a lack of funding.

The decision has been made after the city council and business improvement body Aberdeen Inspired backed out of the parade.

It meant costs couldn't be covered to support the implementation of road closures and security.

General manager Linda Stewart said she was devastated at the event being cancelled.

She said: "We're not happy. The security costs would be under just £3000. I would imagine the road closures might be up to £3000.

"The event has been going on for about 25 years. I think it will be a huge loss to Aberdeen. This is something we start getting phone calls about in October. Everyone has said it will be sorely missed.

"It's frustrating because a lot of work goes into this - we book the reindeer in the early summer so I have to go back to them now. People always look forward to this - it's just devastating."

An Aberdeen Inspired spokeswoman said: "Our joint position with the Trinity Centre and Aberdeen City Council was agreed last year and advice was given on alternative funding streams for the parade.

"As was recently announced, we have, along with partners, committed to a strong Christmas offering for the city and will continue to listen to feedback on how we can maximise opportunities for our levy-paying businesses and the public."

A council spokeswoman added: "The community grant is the fund that the Trinity Centre has applied to and received funding from in previous years.

"The council's city events team advised the Trinity Centre earlier this year to apply through this process. No further communication was received from the Trinity Centre.

"Aberdeen City Council cannot comment on whether the application would be successful as the council's finance team would need to review the application in accordance with the stipulated funding criteria."