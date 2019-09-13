Road closed in both directions following two-car crash

Police have cordoned off the route after the collision on the A93 in Perth on Friday.

Crash: Road closed in both directions.

A road has been closed in both directions after a two-car crash in Perth.

The incident took place on the A93 road at Guildtown just before 8am on Friday.

Police are currently dealing with the issue and the road has been closed as a result of the investigations.

Emergency services are also at the scene.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.