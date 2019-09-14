Appeal after girl, 6, assaulted outside primary school

The incident took place at around 9am on Friday morning.

Appeal: Girl assaulted outside school.

Police are appealing for information after a six-year-old girl was assaulted outside a primary school in Dundee.

The child was left uninjured but shaken after the incident that took place place outside the school on Lothian Crescent at around 9am on Friday.

Officers investigating the assault are looking to speak to a dog walker who they believe could have witnessed the attack.

She is described as being aged between 50 and 70- years-old and having wavy or curly brown hair, she was with a medium sized dog.

Detective Constable David Scott of the Child Protection Investigations Unit said: "The young girl was not injured in any way, however this has understandably been an upsetting incident for her, and a thorough investigation to establish the full set of circumstances is ongoing.

"Incidents of this type are rare and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time and who witnessed the incident, and in particular the female we have described to contact us."