  • STV
  • MySTV

Over a million take train to Dundee since V&A opening

STV

ScotRail said that 1,017,693 passengers have travelled to the city since September 15.

V&A: Opened a year ago.
V&A: Opened a year ago. Hufton + Crow

More than one million people have taken the train to Dundee in the year since the V&A museum opened in the city, new figures show.

ScotRail said that 1,017,693 passengers have travelled to the city since September 15 2018, a 14% increase on the previous year.

V&A Dundee itself has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors since it opened on that date last year.

The £80m museum, designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, is part of the city's £1bn waterfront regeneration project.

ScotRail chief operating officer Angus Thom said: "Reaching the milestone figure of more than a million passenger journeys demonstrates the success of the waterfront regeneration project.

"It's an excellent example of how the industry can work in partnership with public and private sector partners to deliver wider economic goals.

"This ambitious project has shaped a gateway to the city, and I look forward to continued growth."

The museum will mark its first anniversary with a talk by Mr Kuma and a day of free family activities on September 15.

VisitScotland regional leadership director Caroline Warburton said: "V&A Dundee has been a fantastic addition to the city, shining a global spotlight on Dundee and cementing its reputation as a place of design, creativity and heritage.

"I am delighted to hear that the opening of the first design museum in Scotland, and first V&A outside of London, along with a number of other significant developments across the city, has contributed to over a million people travelling to the city by rail in the last year.

"These visitors represent a major benefit to the city. Tourism is more than a holiday experience - it is vital to our economy, reaching every corner of the country, creating jobs and bringing economic and social change."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.