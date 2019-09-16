Firefighters remain at scene of bad farm blaze 12 hours on

The fire broke out within a shed at a farm in Perthshire on Sunday night.

Fire: Emergency teams remain at the scene. Suzanne Allan / SRFS

A major fire at a Perthshire farm is still being tackled by crews 12 hours on from the emergency call.

The blaze broke out within a shed at a farm in Blackford, near Auchterarder, on Sunday night.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) were alerted at around 7.53pm.

Operations control mobilised seven engines and a number of specialist resources.

A SFRS spokesman confirmed emergency teams were still at the scene shortly before 8am on Monday.

He stated: "We were alerted at 7.53pm on Sunday, September 15 to reports of a large fire which had taken hold within an agricultural shed at a farm near Blackford, Auchterarder.

"Operations control mobilised seven fire engines to the scene and a number of specialist resources.

"There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are tackling the flames."

