Children threatened by man in woods near crematorium

The man approached a boy and girl, aged nine, and a 13-year-old boy on Friday evening.

Police have launched an appeal after three children were threatened by a man in Perth.

The man approached a boy and girl, aged nine, and a 13-year-old boy, who were playing in woods near the crematorium at 6pm on Friday.

He made threatening comments towards them before fleeing the scene.

The children reported the incident to police and inquiries are now ongoing to identify the man.

He is described as white, late teens, thin with pale skin and dark circles under his eyes, long fringe hairstyle with purple highlights and wearing a black hooded top.

Constable Neil Aitkenhead said: "While none of the children were injured during this incident, they were left understandably distressed.

"We are keen to trace the suspect as soon as possible and anyone who recognises him is urged to contact police immediately.

"Likewise, anyone with any further information relevant to our ongoing investigation should also get in touch."

Those with information can contact Perth Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3461.

