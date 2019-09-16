Record-breaking crowds watched Europe's Solheim Cup win

More than 90,000 people turned out to watch the women's golf event at Gleneagles.

Solheim Cup: Event held over three days at Gleneagles. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

More than 90,000 people turned out to watch the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, making it the highest attended women's golf event ever held in the UK, organisers have said.

The biennial battle between the top female golfers from Europe and the US was held in Perthshire over three days last week.

In a nail-biting finish on Sunday, the European team came out on top - winning by just one point over their rivals.

Figures analysed in the wake of the competition found 5000 youngsters had made the trip to watch the action, along with almost 14,000 people taking part in golf-related activities on hand at the course.

Paul Bush, director of events at tourism body Visit Scotland, said: "Not only have we seen record crowds for a women's golf event in the UK, we have set a new benchmark for accessibility and inclusion as well as the quality and scale of infrastructure.

"Anyone who witnessed the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles can be left in no doubt that it was a major event and one which proves that Scotland delivers on the international stage.

"We have provided an outstanding platform for the continued growth of women's golf and women's sport."

