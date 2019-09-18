Supervisor jabbed by used needle at recycling centre

Residents are being warned to dispose of used needles responsibly after the incident in Moray.

Recycling: A worker was injured by a needle. Moray Council / Pixabay

Residents are being warned to dispose of used needles responsibly after a worker was injured at a Moray recycling centre.

The supervisor was jabbed at the Materials Recovery Facility in Lossiemouth.

On Wednesday, Moray Council stated that two needles had recently been recovered by the recycling team while sorting through waste from residents' purple bins.

Those that use syringes are being warned to dispose of the needles in a sharps box, which are available on prescription.

A council spokesperson said: "Residents using needles/syringes for medical purposes should dispose of them in a sharps box - a specially designed rigid box with a lid - to protect themselves and others during the disposal process.

"Sharps boxes are available on prescription and can be arranged through a GP or pharmacist."

