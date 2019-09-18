Body found in search for man last seen five weeks ago
Ruairidh Sandison, 24, was reported missing from Peterhead on August 10.
A body has been found during the search for a missing man last seen more than a month ago.
Ruairidh Sandison from Peterhead was reported missing on Saturday, August 10.
The last sighting of him was in the Gadle Braes area of the Aberdeenshire town.
The 24-year-old's family have been informed of the find that took place shortly before midday on Wednesday, on the North East coast at Boddam.
Formal identification is yet to take place.
