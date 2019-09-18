Body found in search for man last seen five weeks ago

Ruairidh Sandison, 24, was reported missing from Peterhead on August 10.

Ruairidh Sandison: Body found during search.

A body has been found during the search for a missing man last seen more than a month ago.

Ruairidh Sandison from Peterhead was reported missing on Saturday, August 10.

The last sighting of him was in the Gadle Braes area of the Aberdeenshire town.

The 24-year-old's family have been informed of the find that took place shortly before midday on Wednesday, on the North East coast at Boddam.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.