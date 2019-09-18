Man and woman injured after street fight outside Co-op

The victims were knocked to the ground after an altercation with another couple.

Attack: Man and woman left injured. STV

A man and woman have both been left injured after they were attacked outside a Co-op in Dundee.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the victims got involved in an altercation with another man and woman on Brook Street.

As a result of the altercation they were both knocked to the ground and seriously assaulted by the other couple.

The 42-year-old woman suffered a serious facial injury and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The 44-year-old man suffered bruising but did not require medical treatment.

Both suspects are described as white and aged in their late 20s or early 30s.

The woman had long dark hair and was wearing a black Nike tracksuit, The man was around 6ft tall and was wearing a maroon t-shirt with blue jeans.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are reviewing CCTV footage for any additional information on the suspects.

Detective Constable Andrew Howe said: "From enquiries carried out so far, we know there were a number of people at the ATM machine who would have witnessed this attack.

"There are also a number of properties that overlook the shop and I am appealing to people in the area to contact us.

"A woman has sustained a serious facial injury and any small piece of information could prove significant in our enquiries and help us trace the couple responsible for this attack so please do pass it on."

