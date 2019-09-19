Men caught with £200,000 of heroin after fire are jailed

Scott Simpson and Connor Ogston were caught with the haul after a blaze in Aberdeen last year.

Aberdeen: The drugs were found after a fire in Victoria Road. Google 2019

Two men who were caught after a fire uncovered heroin worth almost £200,000 in an Aberdeen flat have each been jailed for four years.

Scott Simpson and Connor Ogston were caught after a blaze in Victoria Road last April and were later convicted of being concerned in the supply of the drugs after a trial.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, judge Lord Arthurson told the pair: "The abuse of heroin is a scourge in our society and particularly on the lives of young people.

"Each of you were involved with a different aspect of the supply chain."

Simpson, 44, was the tenant of the property and allowed it to be used to store drugs, while Ogston, 26, was employed to package the heroin.

Ogston's fingerprints and DNA were found on the plastic bags containing the drug.

Police Scotland said that the discovery came after officers were called to the building following a blaze.

A warrant was then obtained to search for drugs, which were then uncovered in the flat rented by Simpson.

Solicitor advocate John Keenan, representing Simpson, said: "There is no suggestion of Mr Simpson living some sort of lavish lifestyle."

Defence counsel Tim Niven-Smith added: "I recognise, as does Mr Ogston, the devastating effect heroin has on communities.

"He is a young man who showed no sophistication whatsoever in the part he played. He left fingerprints on bags, which means he did not wear gloves. His DNA was also found.

"He is wholly dispensable to those who instructed him. He does not have the glitzy lifestyle they enjoy - the watches, the flash cars."

The court heard that 2.9 kilos of heroin - with an estimated maximum street value of £195,720 - was recovered.

