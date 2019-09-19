Staff 'devastated' as Müller closes Aberdeen depot

Around 45 jobs have been put at risk after the milk giant confirmed its decision.

Muller: Depot in Aberdeen.

Müller has announced the closure of its depot in Aberdeen, threatening dozens of jobs.

Around 45 workers face an uncertain future after the decision was confirmed following a month-long review.

The firm will create 22 new jobs at existing sites in central Scotland and said some employees would get the chance to relocate.

Announcing the decision on Thursday, Müller Milk & Ingredients on Thursday said it had been operating against a "backdrop of declining consumption of fresh milk and significant changes in retailing".

'We fully understand the impact of this decision on our colleagues in Aberdeen and we will do everything we can to support those who don't want to relocate, or for whom there are no roles.' Ian Smith, CEO of Müller Milk & Ingredients Distribution.

Müller's CEO said the firm would "do everything they can" to support those who "don't want to relocate of for whom there are no roles".

Ian Smith said: "We fully understand the impact of this decision on our colleagues in Aberdeen.

"Sadly, it is a reality that the distribution model for fresh milk has changed and if we're going to operate a sustainable fresh milk business in the short and long term, benefiting the fresh milk sector as a whole, we must adapt."

Usdaw union, who represents most of the workers at the depot, said it was supporting "devastated" staff.

Area organiser Kate Cumming said: "This decision is devastating news for our members. Usdaw has interrogated the business case for the closure of the Müller depot in Aberdeen in a meaningful consultation process, but regrettably no viable alternative was found.

"The consultation closed last week and we continue to provide our members with support, advice and training to try to secure alternative employment."

The MP for Aberdeen South has also hit out at what he calls a "bitter blow" for workers.

'I call on the employment minister to outline what steps he is taking to secure full, alternative employment for these employees.' Ross Thomson MP.

Conservative Ross Thomson said: "This is a bitter blow for the Muller workers and their families.

"I have made myself available for any discussions that will mitigate the loss to Aberdeen in a wider sense.

"I will do everything that I possibly can to support my constituents.

"Under the SNP, far too many large employers are moving to the Central Belt.

"I call on the employment minister to outline what steps he is taking to secure full, alternative employment for these employees.

"The Scottish government must act urgently to put in place the necessary support for staff affected at this very difficult time."

