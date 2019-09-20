Man accused of causing crash which killed three on A90

Marin Rachev, 34, denied causing death by dangerous driving and will go on trial.

A bus was involved in the collision.

A man has appeared in court accused of causing a crash that left three dead in Aberdeenshire.

Marin Rachev denied causing the fatal crash by driving dangerously on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road on March 12.

The 34-year-old was driving a Renault Megane at the junction of Candy Farm and an unclassified road to Stonehaven when it collided with a City Link bus.

Three people, Dimitar Georgiev, Zaharina Hristova and Silvan Stefanoc, all from Bulgaria, were killed in the crash.

It is alleged Rachev crossed from the northbound lane to the southbound lane when it was unsafe.

Ms Hristova and Mr Stefanoc were thrown from the vehicle and struck by an oncoming car.

The accused and four others were also injured in the crash.

Rachev, who was represented by advocate David Moggach at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, entered a not guilty plea and was granted bail ahead of a trial set for January.

