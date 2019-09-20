Tributes paid to 'amazing' man after body found on shore

Tributes have been paid to a man whose body was found on the Aberdeenshire coast.

'Amazing': Tributes paid to Ruairidh Sandison.

A man whose body was found on the Aberdeenshire coast after more than a month has been described as having been "amazing" and "talented".

Ruairidh Sandison was last seen by friends at 4.40am in Peterhead on Saturday August 10. The 24-year-old was reported missing after he failed to return home from the night out.

Police Scotland confirmed have now confirmed his body was found on the coast at Boddam, three miles south of the town, shortly before noon on Wednesday.

His family said in a statement: "We would like to thank everyone for their support over the last six weeks and since Ruairidh was found on Wednesday.

"Ruairidh was an amazing, talented young man with many plans for the future and we are heartbroken that we will not now see these fulfilled.

"We would like to thank the police for all their hard work and also the Coastguard and RNLI.

"We would like to say a particular thank you to all our and Ruairidh's friends who have been amazing in their efforts to search for Ruairidh and willingness to help and support us."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.