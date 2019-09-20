Appeal after 13-year-old assaulted by man on street

The teenager was attacked by a man aged between 30 and 40-years-old on Sunday.

Appeal: Teenage boy assaulted by man on street.

Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy was assaulted on a Dundee street.

The 13-year-old was on Scott Street when he was attacked by a man aged between 30 and 40-years-old.

Officers investigating the incident, that took place at around 3pm on Sunday, are now appealing for witnesses.

The suspect, who was around 5ft7 in height, was wearing a black baseball cap with writing on the front and a blue zip up tracksuit top with white stripes down the side.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact police on 101.

