Appeal after 13-year-old assaulted by man on street
The teenager was attacked by a man aged between 30 and 40-years-old on Sunday.
Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy was assaulted on a Dundee street.
The 13-year-old was on Scott Street when he was attacked by a man aged between 30 and 40-years-old.
Officers investigating the incident, that took place at around 3pm on Sunday, are now appealing for witnesses.
The suspect, who was around 5ft7 in height, was wearing a black baseball cap with writing on the front and a blue zip up tracksuit top with white stripes down the side.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact police on 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.