Rapist jailed over violent domestic abuse of three women

Jason Toms, from Perth, has been jailed over the abuse of three former partners.

Jason Toms: Jailed for domestic abuse. Police Scotland

A rapist has been jailed after violently abusing a series of former partners in Perthshire.

Jason Tom, from Perth, has been sentenced to 10-years behind bars for the attacks on three women dating back to 2010.

The 42-year-old raped one of the women and attacked another as she lay in a hospital bed.

But all three of his victims stood up against him at the High Court in Livingston where he was locked up for the next decade.

Police have now hailed the women for their bravery.

Detective Constable Sean Petrie from the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: "I would like to commend the victims for their bravery and courage in coming forward and reporting these offences to us, reliving the abuse they had to endure when partnered with Toms.

"I hope this outcome sends a clear message that domestic abuse related crime will not be tolerated.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who has experienced, or is experiencing domestic abuse to report it to us.

"Be assured, crimes of this nature will be investigated fully and sensitively."

