Shop staff threatened by knife-wielding man in balaclava

Police are appealing for information to the incident that took place on Thursday.

Appeal: Shop staff threatened in attempted robbery. STV

Officers are appealing for information after two staff members were threatened by a knife-wielding man wearing a balaclava.

The incident took place during an attempted robbery at a Spar shop on Provost Watt Drive, Aberdeen on Thursday.

It was reported to police at around 10pm.

Two staff members working in the shop have been left shaken by the events.

The suspect is believed to a man in his 20s from the local area.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan, of Ellon CID, said: "We are following a number of positive lines of inquiry and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Provost Watt Drive area around the time of the incident."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

