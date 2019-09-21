Pensioner rescued after falling 20ft into harbour waters

The 72-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with back injuries following the rescue.

Rescue: A pensioner fell into harbour waters. RNLI Buckie

Reporting by Laura Alderman

A pensioner has been rescued after falling 20ft into harbour waters as the tide was rising.

The 72-year-old man is believed to have fallen through a gap between two piers at Portgordon Harbour in Moray on Friday.

Buckie RNLI lifeboat crew sent an inflatable boat to get close to the stricken man.

Minutes later he was given first aid at the scene.

The man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is dealing with back injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

