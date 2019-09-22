Three arrested after police officer injured during incident

A woman and two men have been arrested following the incident involving a black Ford Fiesta.

Arrests: A police officer was injured during the incident. Police Scotland

Three people have been arrested after a vehicle failed to stop for police - with one officer being injured during the early morning incident.

A 21-year-old woman and two men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested after the incident involving a black Ford Fiesta.

It came to a conclusion shortly before 4am on Sunday at Fintray Road in Blackburn, Aberdeen.

The officer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, however his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police are now appealing for more information after the road was closed at Bishop Forbes Crescent for initial inquiries to take place.

Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0848 of September 22

