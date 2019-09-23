Man, 60, injured as weapon-wielding gang rob jewellers

A gang of robbers made of with a five-figure sum of money after targeting a jewellers.

Robbery: Ten figure sum stolen. STV

A man has been left injured after a gang of weapon-wielding robbers targeted a jewellers in Dundee.

The robbery took place at around 10.50am when four men entered Walker jewellers on Union Street before threatening staff members with weapons and making off with around £50,000 worth of jewellery.

A 60-year-old customer was injured during the incident and was taken to Ninewells Hospital to be treated for a head injury before being released.

The four members of staff were uninjured but left badly shaken.

The gang, who had their faces covered, made off in a white Ford Kuga, with the registration plate MJ62 DLK, towards Shore Terrace.

Police believe they changed to a Seat Leon Cupra bearing the registration number MD19 CVV at some point afterwards and have asked the public to be look out for any of the vehicles.

One of the men were spotted getting out of the car on Union Street shortly before the robbery took place.

He is described as being aged between 20 and 30-years-old, had dark coloured hair and was wearing a navy hooded top with a red band across the chest.

Detective Inspector Gavin McKinlay of Dundee Police Station said: "Officers have been studying CCTV in and around the city centre, and carrying out inquiries in the local area to gather more information on this robbery and to trace the suspects and the two vehicles involved.

"The white Ford Kuga involved in this robbery has the registration number MJ62 DLK, and it was seen in the Union Street area before the robbery took place. It was last seen after the robbery driving at speed in Shore Terrace. It may have been abandoned locally, so anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to come forward to officers.

"I believe that the suspects then changed vehicles to a black new-style Seat Leon Cupra bearing the registration number MD19 CVV. This is not the vehicle's original number plates, but we are working to establish where this car then headed to. Anyone with information on the Seat vehicle is urged to contact us.

"Anyone with information regarding this crime and these two vehicles, or who was driving in the Union Street and Shore Terrace areas around the time of the robbery is asked to contact detectives as they may have unwittingly witnessed something vital to this inquiry. We would also ask anyone driving who has dash-cam footage to come forward too."