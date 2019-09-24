Second Donald Trump golf course approved by councillors

The 18-hole MacLeod course at the Menie Estate will be built south and west of the original course.

Plans for a second course at US President Donald Trump's golf course in Aberdeenshire has been approved by councillors.

The 18-hole MacLeod course at the Menie Estate will be built to the south and west of the original course.

Members of Formartine Area Committee backed the application by eight votes to four.

The new course is named after Mr Trump's Mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was brought up on the Isle of Lewis before emigrating to New York.

Trump International Golf Links put forward proposals for a second course in 2015.

Planning officers had recommended that members approve the plans, despite fears raised over its environmental impact.

In a report, Aberdeenshire Council planning officials said the course would bring economic benefits to the area and the developer had provided a golf course layout that integrates well into the landscape visually and addresses environmental concerns adequately.

A separate plan for 550 homes on the Menie Estate will be considered by a meeting of the full council on Thursday.

Scottish Natural Heritage is currently considering scrapping the protected environmental status of the sweeping sand dunes at Menie.

SNH says the course has destroyed the dunes and caused permanent loss of habitat but Trump International has described the move as politically motivated and a stitch up.

Those who campaigned against the golf course, which opened in 2012, say it was an act of environmental vandalism.