Fisherman dies in hospital after boat capsizes at harbour

Fisherman died after his boat capsized. Peter Jolly

A fisherman has died after his boat capsized in a harbour in Sutherland.

The man, who was in his 50s, got into difficulty in Brora just after 4pm on Monday.

He was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness but later died.

Police said another man suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The pair were on board the six metre fishing vessel, the Anna Marie II when it overturned.

The Dornoch Firth Lifeboat said conditions were choppy when they were called to help with the rescue.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said it "can confirm that a man has died after a boat capsized in the harbour at Brora."

"Police were informed of the incident shortly before 4.10pm and the man was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital where he sadly died. Another man was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

"The man's next of kin have been informed and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."