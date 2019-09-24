Man with t-shirt over head exposes himself to children

Police are looking to trace a man who exposed himself to three young girls on Sunday.

Appeal: Man exposed himself to children. STV

Police in Glenrothes are looking to trace a man who indecently exposed himself to three young girls.

The incident took place on Sunday when the three children, aged 12, 12 and 11, were walking along Boblingen Way at the rear of Barnhill Place when they saw a man standing on the path wearing nothing other than a t-shirt over his head.

Officers investigating the incident are also looking to speak to three people who were walking along the path and may have witnessed the incident.

The man is described as around 6ft tall with a heavy build and was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt over his head.

Detective Constable Stephanie Drummond at Glenrothes Police Station said: "We have been carrying out enquiries since this incident was reported to trace the man responsible.

"We know that there were other people walking along the path at the time of this incident, and I would appeal to them, or anyone with information that will assist our investigation to contact officers."

