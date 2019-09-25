Search for 13-year-old schoolgirl missing overnight

Jolene Stewart was last seen in Aberdeen around 9.20pm on Tuesday night.

Jolene Stewart was last seen on Tuesday morning. Police Scotland

A 13-year-old schoolgirl has been reported missing from her home in Aberdeen.

Jolene Stewart, from Girdleness Road, was last seen around 9.20pm on Tuesday night near Manor Avenue.

Police have launched an appeal for anyone who might have seen Jolene to contact them.

The 5ft 2in teenager was wearing a black North Face jacket, grey jumper and black leggings when she was last seen.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 and quote MPR1004120919.

