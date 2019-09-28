Man arrested after woman, 54, found dead in flat

The woman died at the scene of the incident that took place on Friday afternoon.

Arrested: Woman found dead in flat. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A man has been arrested over the death of a woman in Aberdeen.

Police are investigating the incident took place in a property on Promenade Court on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services attended at around 1.20pm and the 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Our enquiries, which are at an early stage are ongoing.

"There will be a significant police presence in the area while our investigations continue and I would like to thank residents for their patience meantime."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.