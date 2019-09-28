Roads closed as parts of country hit by heavy flooding

Torrential rainfall in Aberdeenshire has caused major floods in the area.

Flooding: Heavy rain in Aberdeenshire.

Several roads have been closed after heavy rainfall caused major flooding in parts of Aberdeenshire.

Homes have also been affected and some areas have experienced power cuts as a result of the rain that also caused a bridge to collapse.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service say they have responded to several reports of flooding from 9am on Saturday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted from 9.10am on Saturday, September 28 to multiple reports of weather-related flooding affecting residential properties across Aberdeenshire including Fraserburgh, Banff and Macduff.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised crews to the affected areas to pump water away from the properties.

"Two appliances and two water rescue units have presently been mobilised to Duff Street, Macduff."

Police say they have been forced to close a number of roads as a result and urged the public to avoid these roads and only travel if necessary.

These include sections of the A98 between Longmanhill and Crudie and the A952 at the junction with the A90, as well as the A90 at Lonmay.

The A947 at Banff Bridge has also been affected and officers have been responding to reports of bridges having collapsed along the unclassified road between King Edward and Gorrachie.

Inspector Mark Stephen, Aberdeen Police Office, said: "I would urge the public at this time to only travel if necessary, avoid these roads, and not to drive through flooded areas of road where the depth cannot be gauged. Anyone with any concerns should contact Police via 101."

