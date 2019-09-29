Concern grows for 14-year-old boy missing overnight

A search is ongoing for the teenager was last seen at around 11.55pm on Saturday

Dean Harvey Currie: Missing overnight.

A search is underway for a teenage boy who has been missing overnight.

Dean Harvey Currie , from Dundee, was last seen late on Saturday night in the city's Helmsdale Drive.



The 14-year-old, who was carrying a grey Nike bag, has dark brown hair and was wearing a black Adidas hoodie with blue jogging bottoms and a red t-shirt.

Concern is now growing for his welfare and police officer have asked anyone with any information to his whereabouts to contact them as soon as possible on 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.