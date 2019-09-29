Worker threatened with hatchet and hammer in shop robbery

The 61-year-old staff member was threatened by two weapon-wielding robbers.

Robbery: Worker threatened with hatchet.

A shop worker has been threatened by two armed men during a robbery in Tayside.

The 61-year-old staff member was working in Dennis's general store on Montrose Street, Brechin when the incident took place on Sunday morning.

Two men entered the store carrying a hatchet and a hammer before threatening the worker and stealing hundreds of pounds and a quantity of cigarettes.

Both suspects, who were in their mid-20s, are described as white, and around 5ft 6in tall with a slim build.

The first man, who was wearing a dark hooded top, was carrying a yellow and black hatchet and had a scarf covering his face.

The second suspect, who was carrying a hammer, was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and a light blue hooded rain jacket with red toggles and a white St Andrews cross over the shoulders.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the 'frightening incident'.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Cameron, of Dundee CID, said: "Nobody was injured however this was a frightening experience and our inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

"If anyone saw these men either before or after the robbery took place, or has any information about this incident, please contact us on 101."

