Murder probe launched after woman dies in 'violent attack'

The body of Margaret Robertson, 54, was discovered at around 1.20pm on Friday in Aberdeen.

Murder Inquiry: Margaret Robertson. Police Scotland

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in her flat in Aberdeen.

The body of Margaret Robertson, 54, was discovered at around 1.20pm on Friday at Promenade Court.

Police believe she died as a result of a "violent crime" and said the suspect may have "blood staining on their clothing".

Officers are now trying to piece together the movements of Ms Robertson, who was known as Meg, since she was last seen on Tuesday last week.

A 27-year-old man arrested on Saturday is due to appear in court today on a separate matter.

Chief inspector David Howieson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Margaret Robertson at this tragic time.

"I understand that a violent crime of this nature may cause concern to the local community, however I would like to reassure them that extensive inquiries are being carried out by a large number of local, national and specialist officers.

"We will also have an increased visible police presence in the area for the foreseeable future."

Detective inspector Gary Winter added: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Margaret's violent death.

"I am particularly anxious to speak with anyone who has any knowledge of Margaret's movements between 9am on Tuesday, September 24, and when she was found within her home address at 1.20pm on Friday.

"Given the nature of the attack the person or people responsible may have blood staining on their clothing.

"If you have any information about who was responsible for attacking Margaret, please get in touch with Police Scotland as a matter of urgency."