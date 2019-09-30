Three-year-old 'assaulted' by man in shopping centre

Police are investigating the incident which took place at the Overgate in Dundee.

By Graeme Murray

A three-year-old child was allegedly assaulted by a man at a shopping centre in Tayside.

Police have appealed for information after the incident which happened at 1.15pm on Friday at Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

The alleged assault took place in the upper mall of the centre near Millie's Cookies.

An man, described as Asian, was seen carrying the child during the incident.

He was approximately 6ft, between 30 and 40 years old and wearing a fleece burgundy body warmer and dark jeans.

Witnesses described the child being distressed but unhurt.

Police Scotland have asked anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch if they can help with the inquiry.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 1724 .

