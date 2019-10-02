Man arrested in connection with women's death in flat

The body of 54-year-old Margaret Robertson was found in her home in Aberdeen on Friday.

Death: Margaret Robertson. Police Scotland

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman found in a flat in Aberdeen.

The body of Margaret Robertson, who was known as Meg, was found at her home in Promenade Court in the city on Friday.

Police have confirmed a 40-year-old man had been arrested in connection with her death.

Ms Robertson, 54, was last seen on the ground floor of Promenade Court on Tuesday, September 24.

Her body was found days later and a murder investigation was launched.

