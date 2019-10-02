Child taken to hospital after being knocked down by car

Emergency services were called to a street in Crieff on Wednesday afternoon.

Crieff: The schoolchild was knocked down on Broich Road. Google 2019

A nine-year-old child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Perth and Kinross.

Emergency services were called to Broich Road in Crieff at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed the school pupil was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

It is not yet known how badly injured the child is.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman stated: "Police were called to Broich Road in Crieff. A nine-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital after being injured by a vehicle at around 3.30pm."

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service added: "We received a call at 3.25pm to attend a road traffic incident on Broich Road, Crieff.

"We dispatched an ambulance to the scene and a child under ten was transported to Ninewells Hospital."

