Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by taxi

The pensioner was struck by the blue Ford Tourneo in Aberdeen on Wednesday afternoon.

Aberdeen: The pensioner was knocked down on Provost Watt Drive. Google 2019

An 85-year-old woman is in a serious condition after being hit by a taxi in Aberdeen.

The incident happened on Provost Watt Drive, near to the junction with Faulds Row, at around 12.35pm on Wednesday.

After being struck by the blue Ford Tourneo minivan, the pensioner was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she remains in a serious condition.

The taxi driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for more than five hours while officers carried out investigation works.

Anyone who witnessed the incident - or saw the vehicle or the woman beforehand - is being asked to contact police on 101.

