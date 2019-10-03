Man charged over murder of woman found dead in flat

The body of Margaret Robertson was discovered at her Aberdeen home on Friday, September 27.

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a woman found dead in an Aberdeen flat.

The body of Margaret Robertson was discovered at her home on Promenade Court on Friday, September 27.

A 40-year-old man has now been charged over the 54-year-old's murder and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Thank you to the members of the local community who have provided information and assistance in relation to our investigation - your help and support has been appreciated.

"A police presence will remain in the area while our enquiries continue and I would still encourage anyone with information to approach our officers if you think you can help."

Ms Robertson was last seen on the ground floor of Promenade Court on Tuesday, September 24.

Her body was found days later and a murder investigation was launched.

