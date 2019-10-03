'Heartbroken' family devastated over mother's murder

The body of Margaret Robertson was discovered at her home in Promenade Court on September 27.

Aberdeen: Margaret Robertson's body was found in her flat. Police Scotland

The "heartbroken" family of a woman who was found dead in an Aberdeen flat has said they will "never understand" why she was murdered.

The body of Margaret Robertson was discovered at her home in Promenade Court on Friday, September 27.

A 40-year-old man has now been charged over the 54-year-old's murder and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

Ms Robertson's children, Mark and Michelle, said: "Margaret, or Meg as we all knew her, was a much-loved mum, daughter, grandma and friend to many.

"We have received and read countless messages of support and would like to thank everyone for their kind words at this extremely difficult time.

"Every member of Meg's family are heartbroken and she will be sorely missed by us all.

"It is hard to comprehend our mum has been taken from us and we will never, ever understand why this had to happen to her.

"The past few days have obviously been extremely difficult for us as a family and we would ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with our horrendous loss."

Ms Robertson was last seen on the ground floor of Promenade Court on Tuesday, September 24.

Her body was found days later and a murder investigation was launched.

Her family added: "We would like to thank the local community for the help and assistance they provided to police during the investigation."

"We would also like to thank Police Scotland for all their hard work, continued support and assistance throughout the investigation."

