Man charged after three-year-old assaulted at shops

The child was described as 'distressed' following the attack at a shopping centre in Dundee.

Overgate: Man arrested over assault of child. Ydam

A man has been arrested over the assault of a three-year-old child in a Dundee shopping centre.

The child was attacked near Millie's Cookies in Overgate Shopping Centre on Friday, September 27.

The young victim was described as being "distressed but unhurt".

Police said a 37-year-old man had now been charged in connection with the incident.

He will appear at court at a later date.

