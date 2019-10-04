Man appears in court over murder of woman found in flat

Norman Duncan, 40, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday and made no plea.

Murder: Man appears in court over woman's murder. Police Scotland

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Aberdeen.

The body of Margaret Robertson was discovered at her flat in Promenade Court on Friday, September 27.

On Friday, a 40-year-old man appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with her murder.

Norman Duncan made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He will appear again in court in the next eight days.

Ms Robertson's "heartbroken" family said she was "a much-loved mum, daughter, grandma and friend to many".

